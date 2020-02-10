FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2020 Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood. Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Best Picture "Parasite" (Neon)

Best Actor Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"

Best Actress Renee Zellweger - "Judy"

Best Director Bong Joon Ho - "Parasite"

Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best Supporting Actress Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"

Best Original Screenplay "Parasite"

Best Adapted Screenplay "Jojo Rabbit"

Best Animated Feature Film "Toy Story 4"

Best Documentary Film "American Factory"

Best International Feature Film "Parasite" - South Korea

Best Original Song "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"

