FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2020 Academy Awards
The Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood. Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Best Picture "Parasite" (Neon)
Best Actor Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"
Best Actress Renee Zellweger - "Judy"
Best Director Bong Joon Ho - "Parasite"
Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Best Supporting Actress Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"
Best Original Screenplay "Parasite"
Best Adapted Screenplay "Jojo Rabbit"
Best Animated Feature Film "Toy Story 4"
Best Documentary Film "American Factory"
Best International Feature Film "Parasite" - South Korea
Best Original Song "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"
