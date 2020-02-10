Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Parasite' the surprise winner; '1917', 'The Irishman' snubbed at 92nd Academy Awards

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 13:22 IST
'Parasite' the surprise winner; '1917', 'The Irishman' snubbed at 92nd Academy Awards
Image Credit: ANI

With "Parasite" emerging as the big winner at the 92nd Academy Awards, Sam Mendes' war epic "1917" ended up at the losing side by conceding big trophies to the South Korean film. The World War I drama went into the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday with a total of 10 nominations that also included, best picture as well as best director and best original screenplay for Mendes.

The film, which was hailed as a technical marvel owing to the director's attempt to create the impression of one continuous take, only managed to register wins in the best cinematography for veteran Roger Deakins, best visual effects and best sound mixing categories. In the precursor to the Oscars, "1917" won top prizes -- best director and best picture -- at the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes.

But Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" that swept the top awards against all odds, upstaging Mendes and his film. The South Korean film's wins in best directing, best original screenplay and best picture definitely surprised many. Martin Scorsese's crime epic "The Irishman" was another major movie that was completely shut out by the Academy voters.

The film, that boasted the like of veteran actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, failed to win any of its 10 nominations. It turned out to be a bitter-sweet year for Scorsese, a cinema great, as his movie, made on a whopping USD 160 million budget, was critically lauded, stirred up controversies but did not register a single win at Oscars.

"The Irishman" was also snubbed altogether at the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards, and the BAFTAs. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" helped Brad Pitt snag his best-supporting actor Oscar and a trophy for production design.

Quentin Tarantino, who was seen cheering for Bong Joon Ho for his best director win, could not win in both the direction, best picture and original screenplay categories. Greta Gerwig once again failed to capitalize on her film's strong buzz. Just like her previous directorial "Lady Bird", the filmmaker's latest movie "Little Women" also managed to amass multiple nominations.

But just like "Lady Bird", "Little Women" also failed to win any of the awards, that included the best picture, best original screenplay, best supporting actor for Florence Pugh and best actor for Saoirse Ronan. Academy was heavily criticized for ignoring Gerwig in the best director category for a second time.

Among the studios, streamer Netflix could not replicate its last year's success when Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" took home three awards. It was betting big on Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story" and Scorsese's "The Irishman" as well as on "Two Popes" and the animated feature "Klaus" but only Laura Dern won a trophy for best-supporting actress for "Marriage Story" .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BJP weakening equal rights given to Dalits, tribals by Constitution: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP over the Supreme Courts decision on the issue of reservation in appointments and promotions, alleging that the ruling party was weakening the equal rights given to Dalits and ...

UPDATE 1-Merkel protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer won't run for chancellor - source

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chancellor Angela Merkels protege and leader of their conservative Christian Democrats CDU, will not run for chancellor in Germanys federal election next year, a source in her party said on Monday.Kramp-Karrenbau...

UPDATE 1-Oscar fever grips cruise ship passengers under coronavirus quarantine

Some cruise ship passengers savored lavish meals others watched movies or were glued to the live Academy Awards broadcast. The lucky few whose turn it was to get fresh air paced the decks, reveling in a glimpse of blue sky. Nearly a week in...

President Ramaphosa takes over chairship of AU from Egypt President

Let us build the Africa we want. Let the guns be silenced. Let our swords be beaten to plowshares, and our spears turned into pruning hooks. It is the actions we take from this day onwards that will determine our continents destiny, said Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020