'Parasite' the surprise winner; '1917', 'The Irishman' snubbed at 92nd Academy Awards

With "Parasite" emerging as the big winner at the 92nd Academy Awards, Sam Mendes' war epic "1917" ended up at the losing side by conceding big trophies to the South Korean film. The World War I drama went into the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday with a total of 10 nominations that also included, best picture as well as best director and best original screenplay for Mendes.

The film, which was hailed as a technical marvel owing to the director's attempt to create the impression of one continuous take, only managed to register wins in the best cinematography for veteran Roger Deakins, best visual effects and best sound mixing categories. In the precursor to the Oscars, "1917" won top prizes -- best director and best picture -- at the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes.

But Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" that swept the top awards against all odds, upstaging Mendes and his film. The South Korean film's wins in best directing, best original screenplay and best picture definitely surprised many. Martin Scorsese's crime epic "The Irishman" was another major movie that was completely shut out by the Academy voters.

The film, that boasted the like of veteran actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, failed to win any of its 10 nominations. It turned out to be a bitter-sweet year for Scorsese, a cinema great, as his movie, made on a whopping USD 160 million budget, was critically lauded, stirred up controversies but did not register a single win at Oscars.

"The Irishman" was also snubbed altogether at the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards, and the BAFTAs. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" helped Brad Pitt snag his best-supporting actor Oscar and a trophy for production design.

Quentin Tarantino, who was seen cheering for Bong Joon Ho for his best director win, could not win in both the direction, best picture and original screenplay categories. Greta Gerwig once again failed to capitalize on her film's strong buzz. Just like her previous directorial "Lady Bird", the filmmaker's latest movie "Little Women" also managed to amass multiple nominations.

But just like "Lady Bird", "Little Women" also failed to win any of the awards, that included the best picture, best original screenplay, best supporting actor for Florence Pugh and best actor for Saoirse Ronan. Academy was heavily criticized for ignoring Gerwig in the best director category for a second time.

Among the studios, streamer Netflix could not replicate its last year's success when Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" took home three awards. It was betting big on Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story" and Scorsese's "The Irishman" as well as on "Two Popes" and the animated feature "Klaus" but only Laura Dern won a trophy for best-supporting actress for "Marriage Story" .

