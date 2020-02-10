Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' tops Academy Awards, Pitt, Phoenix, Dern register maiden wins
Here are the winners of the 92nd Academy Awards:
Best Picture: "Parasite"
Best Director: Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite")
Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix ( "Joker" )
Best Actress: Renee Zellweger ( "Judy" )
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern ( "Marriage Story" )
Original Screenplay: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won ("Parasite")
Adapted Screenplay: Taika Waititi ("Jojo Rabbit")
Animated Feature Film: "Toy Story 4"
International Feature Film: "Parasite" (South Korea)
Documentary Feature: "American Factory"
Documentary - Short Subject: "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"
Live-Action Short Film: "The Neighbors' Window"
Animated Short Film: "Hair Love"
Original Score: Hildur Gudnadottir ( "Joker" )
Original Song: "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," from "Rocketman"
Sound Editing: "Ford v Ferrari"
Sound Mixing: "1917"
Production Design: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Cinematography: "1917"
Makeup and Hairstyling: "Bombshell"
Costume Design: "Little Women"
Film Editing: "Ford v Ferrari"
Visual Effects: "1917" SHD
SHD
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-South Korean evacuees from Wuhan welcomed to quarantine centres
UPDATE 3-South Korean evacuees from Wuhan welcomed to quarantine centres
South Korea reports local human-to-human virus transmission
India-South Korea hold ministerial-level defense dialogue
UPDATE 1-South Koreans celebrate as "Parasite" snags historic wins at Oscars