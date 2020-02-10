Left Menu
Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' tops Academy Awards, Pitt, Phoenix, Dern register maiden wins

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 15:15 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Here are the winners of the 92nd Academy Awards:

Best Picture: "Parasite"

Best Director: Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite")

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix ( "Joker" )

Best Actress: Renee Zellweger ( "Judy" )

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern ( "Marriage Story" )

Original Screenplay: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won ("Parasite")

Adapted Screenplay: Taika Waititi ("Jojo Rabbit")

Animated Feature Film: "Toy Story 4"

International Feature Film: "Parasite" (South Korea)

Documentary Feature: "American Factory"

Documentary - Short Subject: "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"

Live-Action Short Film: "The Neighbors' Window"

Animated Short Film: "Hair Love"

Original Score: Hildur Gudnadottir ( "Joker" )

Original Song: "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," from "Rocketman"

Sound Editing: "Ford v Ferrari"

Sound Mixing: "1917"

Production Design: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Cinematography: "1917"

Makeup and Hairstyling: "Bombshell"

Costume Design: "Little Women"

Film Editing: "Ford v Ferrari"

Visual Effects: "1917" SHD

