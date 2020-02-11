Dermot Mulroney to feature in Fox's 'Prodigal Son'

Actor Dermot Mulroney will be having a recurring role in the first season of Fox's "Prodigal Son" . The actor, best known for films such as "My Best Friend's Wedding" , "The Wedding Date" and "August: Osage County" , will portray Nicholas Endicott in the crime drama series, which currently airs on Fox, reported Deadline.

His character, described as a charming and sophisticated New York City billionaire and patron of the arts, will feature in the final five episodes. The show follows Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), one of the best criminal psychologists around, who uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes.

It also features Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young, Halston Sage and Lou Diamond Phillips in pivotal roles.

