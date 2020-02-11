Diane Kruger, Kiernan Shipka to topline Quibi's 'Swimming With Sharks'

Actor Diane Kruger and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star Kiernan Shipka will be headlining Quibi's drama series "Swimming With Sharks" . The project is a contemporary update of George Huang's 1994 film that both celebrates and skewers the Hollywood studio system, reported Deadline.

Kathleen Robertson is penning the script for the series which will be directed by Tucker Gates of "The Morning Show" fame. The story follows Lou (Shipka), a young female assistant, working for Joyce (Kruger), a sole female studio head, at a company filled with manipulators, schemers and intrigue, but little do they know Lou is poised to outwit them all.

Dana Brunetti and Liz Destro will serve as executive producers alongside Jay Cohen and Stephen Israel. Robertson and Chris Cowles will produce the series.

