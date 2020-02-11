Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diane Kruger, Kiernan Shipka to topline Quibi's 'Swimming With Sharks'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 16:12 IST
Diane Kruger, Kiernan Shipka to topline Quibi's 'Swimming With Sharks'
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Actor Diane Kruger and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star Kiernan Shipka will be headlining Quibi's drama series "Swimming With Sharks" . The project is a contemporary update of George Huang's 1994 film that both celebrates and skewers the Hollywood studio system, reported Deadline.

Kathleen Robertson is penning the script for the series which will be directed by Tucker Gates of "The Morning Show" fame. The story follows Lou (Shipka), a young female assistant, working for Joyce (Kruger), a sole female studio head, at a company filled with manipulators, schemers and intrigue, but little do they know Lou is poised to outwit them all.

Dana Brunetti and Liz Destro will serve as executive producers alongside Jay Cohen and Stephen Israel. Robertson and Chris Cowles will produce the series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Small Hong Kong businesses count the cost of coronavirus

As the spread of coronavirus sends jitters across Hong Kong, usually bustling shopping malls, restaurants and retailers are deserted, leaving some small business owners contemplating their future in the global financial hub. While Hong Kong...

Mahua Moitra, Manish Tewari included in par panel on data

Two members of Lok Sabha were on Tuesday included in the Joint Committee of two Houses on Personal Data Protection Bill. The governments proposal to include Mahua Moitra of the TMC and Manish Tewari of the Congress in the joint committee w...

Raj govt makes additional provision of Rs 10 cr for state's victims compensation scheme

The Rajasthan government has made an additional budgetary provision of Rs 10 crore for the financial year 2019-20 to meet a shortfall in the implementation of the Rajasthan Victim Compensation Scheme. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the pr...

Malaysia drafting stimulus for tourism, retail and aviation after virus outbreak

Malaysia is crafting a stimulus package for tourism, retail, and aviation industries due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.Todays meeting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020