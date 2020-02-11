Kareena Kapoor Khan to walk for Amit Aggarwal at LFW Summer-Resort 2020 finale

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan will be the showstopper for fashion designer Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer-Resort 2020. The upcoming season runs from February 12 to 16.

Kareena's stint at the 20th edition of the fashion gala coincides with the actor's debut in Hindi cinema. Filmmaker JP Dutta's 2000 cross-border drama "Refugee" launched both Kareena and Abhishek Bachchan. "I absolutely love the thrill of walking down a runway and while I’ve been at so many fashion events in the country and in my career worked with so many designers, the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale holds a place like no other in my life.

"As you all probably know, 2020 is also a very special year for me. It is my 20th year in Bollywood and coincidentally it's also the 20th year of Lakme Fashion Week. It's been a fabulous journey and I really thank everyone for all the support I've received in my 20 years in the industry," Kareena, 39, said in a statement. The "Good Newwz" actor said she is looking forward to this season's theme, 'Better in 3D'.

"It's an ode to the woman who is multi-dimensional, who has depth, and more than one aspect to her personality. It's an ode to the modern woman. I'm also really looking forward to not only sporting the new 3D makeup but also try on finale designer Amit Aggarwal's futuristic showstopping outfit," Kareena said. The finale is scheduled to be held at Mukesh Mills here.

