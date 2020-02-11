Left Menu
PA Media Group Acquires Alamy, the Global Stock Imagery Business

PA Media Group, the UK-based news and information business, has acquired Alamy, a leading supplier of stock imagery.

Founded 20 years ago, Alamy has one of the world's most diverse creative and editorial stock imagery collections, comprising almost 200 million photographs, vectors and 360-degree panoramic images. The business has close to 100,000 customers in more than 150 countries, working across a range of sectors including publishing, design, advertising and broadcast.

The acquisition sees the PA Media Group enter the stock imagery market for the first time. It also supports the Group's long-term strategy to diversify its business and consolidate its position as the UK's leading provider of cross-platform news, sport and entertainment data, content and services.

Alamy will complement PA Media Group's editorial picture syndication business, PA Images, whose archive charts more than 100 years of British history, along with royal, entertainment, sport and news photography.

Clive Marshall, Chief Executive of PA Media Group said:

"This transformational acquisition will significantly increase our customer base and provide the PA Media Group with a strong presence in the international market for the first time.

"Alamy has created a fantastic ecosystem of content creators and content users around a superior e-commerce platform. The acquisition adds real scale and diversity to PA Media Group's photo services. As a result, customers will have access to a wider, richer image portfolio which combines great editorial and stock imagery, accessible through a global platform.

"In addition, this acquisition will further strengthen the financial performance of the company and help secure the future of our core news agency business."

James West, co-founder of Alamy, said:

"PA Media Group is a natural home for Alamy. As well as having one of the UK's most comprehensive photo archives, PA shares our ethos of integrity and quality, and has an excellent reputation built over 150 years.

"Alamy can look forward to a fantastic future as part of the PA Media Group."

Notes to Editors

Images

Images to accompany this announcement can be downloaded here - https://wetransfer.com/downloads/f78a0df293e62f76ceb1fd05c739acb420200210162140/3f56dfe7691d8902c47523df3b3d5f2b20200210162140/796726

Key statistics on Alamy

  • Alamy has close to 200 million stock photos, vectors and videos from individual and agency contributors
  • On average, more than three million images are added to Alamy's platform each month
  • The business has close to 100,000 customers worldwide

A set of frequently asked questions can be found on the PA Media Group's website – https://pamediagroup.com/media-centre/

About PA Media Group

PA Media Group plc comprises a diverse portfolio of specialist media companies, spanning news & information, data, technology and communications services.

Its flagship brand, PA Media, is the UK and Ireland's leading news agency. Alongside PA Media, the Group is also the parent company of Alamy, the global stock imagery business; EBS, a TV metadata business; Globelynx, a broadcast technology company; Sticky Content, a digital content agency and StreamAMG, a video streaming business. It also owns a stake in the financial news provider, Alliance News, automotive content business, Baize Group and the social video creation platform, Wochit.

PA Media Group has 20 shareholders, made up mainly of UK news media businesses. The largest shareholders include DMGT plc, News UK plc, Reach plc and Informa plc.

http://www.pamediagroup.com

About Alamy

Alamy is the world's most diverse stock photo library with close to 200 million creative and editorial stock photos, vectors, 360-degree images and videos from individual photographers, picture agencies and archives. Its global contributor base supplies upwards of 100,000 new images a day to the company's online platform.

Founded in 1999, Alamy was built on a vision to change the world of picture buying and selling. The company has successfully developed technical expertise, great customer service, strong photographer relations and a powerful brand story, to deliver a compelling proposition to the world's picture buyers.

The library offers creative and editorial stock photography sourced from a network of over 100,000 photographers and 650 picture agencies and archives. Its customers span the globe, covering the publishing, advertising, design, corporate and broadcast sectors.

Alamy's headquarters are in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom. It has offices in the United States and India, as well as a team based in Australia.

https://www.alamy.com/

