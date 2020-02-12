Left Menu
Natalie Portman called 'hypocrite' for not producing films with women directors

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 12-02-2020 13:29 IST
  Created: 12-02-2020 13:17 IST
Actor-producer Natalie Portman may have made a statement at the Oscars through her dress embroidered with the names of all the snubbed women filmmakers, but some have called out her hypocrisy for never employing a woman director for her productions. Portman, a vocal supporter of gender equality, made a powerful statement when she walked the red carpet wearing a black Dior cape with the last names of women directors snubbed by the Academy Awards embroidered on it.

"Little Women" director Greta Gerwig, "The Farewell's" Lulu Wang and Melina Matsoukas, who directed "Queen and Slim" , were among the names etched in gold on her cape. Other women filmmakers whose names appeared on Portman's cape were Lorene Scafaria ( "Hustlers" ), Mati Diop ( "Atlantics" ), Marianne Heller ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"), Alma Har'el ( "Honey Boy" ) and Celine Sciamma ( "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" ).

Though the actor was universally praised for her act, she also received brickbats on social media from a certain section of people who highlighted that as a producer, the Oscar winner has only once employed a female director -- Portman herself. She wrote, directed and produced her 2015 feature "A Tale of Love and Darkness".

Portman owns the production banner Handsomecharlie Films, which has produced films such as "Jane Got a Gun" , "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" and "Hesher" , among others. Several people called the actor a "hypocrite" on Twitter, highlighting her own track record.

"I wonder if this means her production company will finally produce a film with a female director," wrote one user. Another posted, "What I find funny is that Natalie Portman has hired 0 (zero) women to direct the movies made using her own production company. I think there's about 7 films under her company, she hired male directors for all of them. Hollywood hypocrites are fun."

"In a nearly 30-year career she has worked with 2 female directors. Be the change you want to see, do the hard work, take the first steps. I applaud you for the dress, but let's do, not perform," a Twitterati said. Another user labeled Portman's gesture as a "performative white feminism" act.

"Amazing gesture! If only the production company she owns and runs would hire female directors other than *Natalie Portman*, then it might not be seen as quite so performative," read a tweet. Portman is yet to respond to the criticism.

