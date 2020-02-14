Left Menu
Robert Pattinson makes first appearance as Batman in new video

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 12:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 12:06 IST
Filmmaker Matt Reeves has revealed the first look of Robert Pattinson as The Batman from his upcoming film about the iconic DC superhero. The filmmaker took to Twitter to shared the first camera test for the upcoming film, titled "The Batman" .

In the short clip, Pattinson, dressed as the caped crusader, is approaching towards the camera that is set in a dark room saturated in red light. First capturing the superhero's official logo on the chest, the camera then moves upward to show the actor with the iconic cowl. All this while, Michael Giacchino's thunderous and emphatic score is ringing aloud in the background.

Pattinson is taking on a part that was previously played by the likes of Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck, among others. Joining him in the film are Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Peter Sarsgaard in a mystery role.

Giacchino, who previously collaborated with Reeves on "Let Me In" (2010), "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" (2014) and "War for the Planet of the Apes" (2017), is providing the background music. The Batman" is scheduled to be released on June 21, 2021.

