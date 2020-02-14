'The Invisible Man' to release in India on February 28

Elisabeth Moss-starrer Hollywood horror film "The Invisible Man" is all set to be released in India on February 28. The film, brought to the theatres here by the Universal Pictures International India, will open in Hindi and English.

A terrifying modern tale of obsession, "The Invisible Man" is inspired by Universal’s classic monster character and is directed and executive produced by Leigh Whannell, one of the original conceivers of the "Saw" franchise and the director of "Upgrade" and "Insidious: Chapter 3". The film is produced by Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum, current-day master of the horror genre in movies such as "The Purge" franchise as well as M Knight Shyamalan's "Split" , "Glass" and Jordan Peele's "Get Out".

According to the official logline, the story revolves around a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss), who escapes her violent and controlling relationship, one day in the dead of the night. She disappears into hiding with the help of her sister, their childhood friend and his teenage daughter . But when Cecilia’s abusive ex commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Blum said the film explores a story that is relevant to the present. "Those Monster movies are near and dear to my heart. That’s why I wanted to do this. Our concept was to make the stories relevant to today. And that’s just what Leigh has done with 'The Invisible Man'," Blum said in a statement.

