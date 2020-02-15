Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not a protest, it's a celebration: Swara Bhasker on 'India My Valentine' initiative

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 13:22 IST
Not a protest, it's a celebration: Swara Bhasker on 'India My Valentine' initiative
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

With over 30 artistes coming together to celebrate love and unity in the country as part of "India My Valentine", actor Swara Bhasker says the aim of the initiative is to take the conversation beyond an "echo chamber" and reach out to the masses. "India My Valentine", organised by Swara, producer Aditi Anand, activist Fahad Ahmad and Mitali Bhasin, began on February 14 in Delhi and will culminate in Mumbai on February 16.

In an interview with PTI, Swara says it is time to include those who don't subscribe to the "ideology of hate" but aren't into aggressive protests either. "Everything has become an echo chamber, everyone's talking to people who are already convinced. It's time to come out of that. The atmosphere is so polarised, there are people who are going for the protests, they are already there, but there is a population that may not subscribe to the ideology of hate but aren't interested in hard-core aggressive politics, protests.

"Those are the people we should also reach out to. We live in the same country. How long can we keep having this terrible polarised high pitched fighting?" The initiative, which also travels to Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, will see a host of artistes performing, including actors Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Swanand Kirkire, Aamir Aziz, Sumukhi Suresh among others.

"People may not come for protest but they'll come for celebration. They'll not come for a political speech but they'll come for stand-up, music. The idea is to go for softer packaging. To remember what divides and unites us. "As children, apart from loving our family, the first thing that we learnt to love is our country. We thought of it like how India is our first Valentine," Swara says.

The actor says "India My Valentine" is not a protest, but a celebration and one, where there is no room for hate. "Ultimately we do have to reach a place of some kind of consensus about the country we want to see. This isn't a protest, it's a celebration. We believe in the constitution, we don't subscribe to an ideology of hate, we believe in the unity, integrity and territorial sanctity of India. Everyone is welcome, but just don't bring any hate," she adds.

Proceeds from the event will be split between organisations working towards welfare of the widows of war veterans and empowerment of women in public spaces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

U-19 World Cup star Jaiswal reveals reason behind his success in South Africa

Player of the U-19 World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal, says practising on astro-turf pitches before the tournament helped him excel on the bouncy tracks in South Africa. Jaiswal was also the highest run-getter in the tournament with 400 runs in si...

Pak's action against terrorism just an eyewash ahead of FATF meet, say experts

The sentence to Jamaat-ud-Dawah JuD chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed days ahead of a key meeting of the Financial Action Task Force FATF in Paris is just an eyewash to delude the international community, say defence experts in New Delhi on Saturd...

50 people responsible for "Delhi nirman" to share stage with Kejriwal in his oath-taking event

Around 50 people from different walks of life who are responsible for Delhi nirman will share stage with Arvind Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said. He said these 50 people would include teache...

First suspected coronavirus case reported in Pak's Abbottabad

The first suspected case of the new strain of coronavirus was reported in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad, involving a person who had recently returned from China -- the epicenter of the outbreak. The person, who hails from Gilgit-Baltista...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020