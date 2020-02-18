Left Menu
Zee News and WION Now on the Google Assistant

  18-02-2020
Zee News, one of India's premium Hindi news channel, and WION, the global news and views channel from the Zee Group, have expanded their footprint by integrating their news service into Google Assistant. Over 1 billion mobile and hand-held devices across the world have Google Assistant, which gives unprecedented reach to both the news channels.

Zee News commands a massive and loyal following, especially in the Hindi speaking regions of the country, while WION is a niche platform for the English speaking audience. With the presence of Zee News and WION on the Google Assistant, the news seeker gets one more entry point to find about the latest happenings in India and other parts of the world.

For over 25 years, Zee News has been tracking all the twists and turns which India has witnessed. The channel has been unparalleled in its coverage of the colourful Indian elections. Hindi speakers can now access content on Zee News by simply asking their Google Assistant 'Zee News ki khabarein sunao'.

All the top bulletins, special features and shows of Zee News including Deshhit, Taal Thok Ke and the iconic DNA with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary will be available through this integration with the Google Assistant.

Similarly, saying 'Play news from WION' will play news reports from WION. The news bulletins along with premium shows like Gravitas, Tech it out, Pitstop and Traveller can also be accessed by simply asking Google Assistant. While WION has been available on the TV since August 2016, Zee is happy to extend it to users of the Google Assistant.

Moreover, just by asking questions about their favourite shows, the user will be directed to the same and can enjoy the offering according to their schedule and comfort.

With this one more additional step closer to audiences, Zee Group's CEO, Digital Publishing, Rohit Chadda said, "Being one of the largest news networks, our constant endeavour is to maximise the reach of our content. Recent studies suggest that 60% of all smartphone users have tried voice search at least once in the past 12 months. Additionally, the global voice-based smart speaker market is poised to be worth $30 billion by 2024. Given the growth of voice as a medium of content search and consumption, we plan to focus strongly on this new medium to ensure we emerge the leader in the space."

About Zee Digital

Zee Digital comprises Digital Publishing and OTT business of the group. The Digital Publishing business includes websites/apps for 20 brands across 12 languages in various genres like news, entertainment, technology, cricket, health and lifestyle and consists of flagship brands like ZeeNews.com, WIONews.com, DNAIndia.com, ZeeBusiness.in, India.com, Bollywoodlife.com, BGR.in, TheHealthsite.com, CricketCountry.com etc. The OTT business, Zee5, is one of the leading online video streaming platforms offering an exhaustive array of content to its users with 90+ live TV channels and 1.25 lac+ hours of viewing across multiple languages.

