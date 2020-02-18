Left Menu
Netflix drops gripping trailer of 'Guilty' featuring Kiara Advani

A day after dropping the poster of his upcoming Netflix film, Karan Johar on Tuesday shared the trailer of the thriller 'Guilty' featuring Kiara Advani in the lead.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 18:01 IST
Poster of film 'Guilty' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A day after dropping the poster of his upcoming Netflix film, Karan Johar on Tuesday shared the trailer of the thriller 'Guilty' featuring Kiara Advani in the lead. The edge-of-the-seat thriller revolves around a group of students from a high-end college featuring Kiara Advani, debutant Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada.

The trailer begins with Advani giving viewers insight from the lifestyle of the students of the esteemed college. While Advani and Pirzada are portraying the roles of highly privileged, rich spoilt brats, Kapoor essays the role of a student coming from a middle-class background.

Advani and Pirzada's characters are shown to be in a romantic relationship and are also portrayed as popular musicians of the college, while Kapoor remains insignificant. The trailer then takes a sharp turn as Advani describes the one Valentine's Day night that changed the lives of the lead trio with Kapoor's character alleging Pirzada's character of raping her.

Advani is seen counter-accusing Kapoor of raping Pirzada and seeking revenge from Advani. The trailer is then woven with allegations, blame games and a tussle between the trio to prove who amongst the three are guilty.

The gripping trailer also features small screen actor Taher Shabbir as the cop who is investigating the in the high-profile case. The film is being produced by Karan Johar's digital wing Dharmatic entertainment and directed by Ruchi Narain will be released on the online video streaming platform Netflix on March 6. (ANI)

