Playing lead roles doesn't matter if you're getting recognised: Amruta Khanvilkar

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 19:18 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 19:18 IST
Actor Amruta Khanvilkar believes character artistes are finally getting their due as good parts are being written for them. The actor, who has received critical acclaim for her performance in movies such as "Raazi" and "Satyameva Jayate", said she is ok with playing second to the lead if the role gives her an opportunity to shine.

"It is not only about lead actors today. Films like 'Badhaai Ho', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' and others are screaming of fantastic second class performances. I love this space. The kind of characters you get to do is so amazing. "A friend of mine, Amruta Subhash, who played the role of Ranveer Singh's mother in 'Gully Boy', is awarded best supporting actor at Filmfare awards. This is so delightful. At the end of the day, you want your work to be recognised and applauded it doesn't matter if you are playing the lead or not," Amruta told PTI in an interview here.

Having acted in Marathi and Hindi films and TV shows, Amruta said for her it is important to keep surprising the audience. "I want to reach my audience in every format that I can. For me medium and language doesn't matter, doing different kind of role, gives me thrill. I want to present myself differently everytime. I want to suprise not only myself but the audience too. There is an aim to keep doing good work, it is my highest desire."

For Amruta, the struggle is to find exciting roles. "With every project, the struggle starts from square one, like looking for exciting work. The struggle is on and on, I have accepted the way it is."

The actor, who most recently featured in Mohit Suri's "Malang" , said she is looking forward to "Khatron Ke Khiladi" where she will be pitted against nine other celebrities. "The start of the year was good with 'Malang', I am getting a lot of appreciation. People have seen the actor in me and now with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' they will get to see me as a person," Amruta said.

Having done a dance-based reality show "Nach Baliye" before, the actor said with these shows she aims at breaking free from the performer in her. "I love doing reality shows too, they are off-beat. In our daily routine life, we audition, do a film, play a character and it exhausts us. A show like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' though is stressful personally but it doesn't stress you as a performer.

"I love to dance so I did 'Nach Baliye', I am a very adventurous person so I took up 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', I really wanted to be part of this show." Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, "Khatron Ke Khiladi" will start airing on Colors channel from February 22.

