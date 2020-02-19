Josh Hartnett joins Kevin Hart's Quibi series

"Pearl Harbor" star Josh Hartnett is set to join Kevin Hart's upcoming comedy-action series "Die Hart". Set at the short-form content provider Quibi, the show will see Hartnett play a fictionalized version of himself, an alumnus of the action school where Hart is training.

According to Variety, Harnett's character has returned to the school to participate in Hart's training where he is trying to become an action star in a movie. "Die Hart", a clever wordplay on the action blockbuster series "Die Hard" , follows a fictionalized version of Hart on a quest to land the action movie role of a lifetime.

He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream - to be a leading man action star - but there's a catch: Hart must first train at the world's greatest action star school, run by a lunatic (John Travolta) and is pushed to limits by a "tough-minded" student ( "Nathalie Emmanuel" . The series is a collaboration between Hart's production banner Laugh Out Loud Network and Quibi.

The show is directed by Eric Appel and written by Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.