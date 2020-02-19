Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour to undergo medical treatments

Singer Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled the North American dates of his 2020 concert tour 'No More Tours 2' to undergo further medical treatments. The 'Dreamer' singer opened up about his recent diagnoses with Parkinson's disease last month.

Keeping the concert tours aside, the 71-year-old singer will head to Europe for additional medical treatments, reported CNN. Citing a statement of Osbourne, CNN reported: "I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had **** year. Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks."

He further said: "I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans.I'd rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time." Last year in September rapper Post Malone unveiled the guestlist for his forthcoming album 'Hollywood's Bleeding', where he had tapped Osbourne along with Halsey, Travis Scott, and Meek Mill. (ANI)

