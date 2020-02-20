Bollywood celebrities extend congratulations to 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' team

Bollywood celebrities including Bhumi Padnekar, Huma S Qureshi, and Nushrat Bharucha had nothing but good words to say for the whole team of the upcoming horror-thriller 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship.' Vicky Kaushal starrer movie will hit the theatres tomorrow and many stars have already taken it to the social media to share their favourable reactions after the special screening of the movie.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who will be seen playing a cameo opposite to Vicky Kaushal in the movie, took it to Twitter on Thursday to express how horror-struck she was while watching the flick. "I screamed so hard while watching #Bhoot that I had a muscle spasm. @Bps_91you didn't give us a minute to breathe. You've made a genre-breaking horror film and everything about it is excellent," the actor tweeted.

The 30-year-old star further congratulated the ace filmmaker Karan Johar for making such a 'powerful and path-breaking film'. "@karanjohar@apoorvamehta18@DharmaMoviescongratulations on making such a powerful and path-breaking film #Bhoot - it truly scares the daylights out of you."

She also made it a point to appreciate the performance of her co-star Vicky and wrote: "I've never seen something come alive like this from paper to screen. Am so proud of you @vickykaushal09 aka Prithvi. The fear, the pain, the loss, the courage and vulnerability that you portray on screen is beautiful. We were so invested in you " Actor Huma S Qureshi too extended her favourable reaction to the movie and tweeted: " This is the best Indian horror film I've seen !! #BhootTheHauntedShip is scary and cool all rolled into one !! @Bps_91what a debut sir !! And @vickykaushal09 is unbelievably good (as usual).. the whole team and my girl @bhumipednekarare on fire @ShashankKhaitan@karanjohar."

Nushrat Bharucha was the other one to join the clad to congratulate the whole team of the to 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. "@DharmaMovies a brave move turning DARK! Hope you turn into other colours too & set the bar this high for their genres! @vickykaushal09You're simply fantastic!

@Bps_91a very well shot movie, amazingly made! Staying true to the horror genre, it really scared the shit out of me!" the tweet read. The movie that is going to hit theatres on February 21, 2020, will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

