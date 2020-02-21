JK Simmons to star in dark comedy 'My Only Sunshine', John Cusack in talks

Veteran actor JK Simmons is set to star in dark comedy/heist thriller "My Only Sunshine". Actor John Cusack is also in negotiations to join the film, reported Deadline.

Mark Palansky is attached to direct the movie, which comes from Circle of Confusion and Patriot Pictures. JT Petty and K Reed Petty have penned the script.

In the film, Cusack plays one half of a passionately dysfunctional couple, who orchestrate a bank robbery as an unconventional act of bloodthirsty marriage counselling. Trying to make peace with the mystery of their relationship throughout a violent hostage situation is a cop hostage negotiator (Simmons), who previously investigated a past related murder. Circle of Confusion's Matt Smith and Lawrence Mattis, and Michael Mendelsohn from Patriot Pictures are producing the film.

Production is scheduled to start this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.