Left Menu
Development News Edition

Varun Dhawan celebrates wrap up of 'Coolie No 1' with pancakes

Varun Dhawan on Friday announced the wrap up of his upcoming comedy-drama 'Coolie No 1' by sharing his picture with pancakes.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 18:30 IST
Varun Dhawan celebrates wrap up of 'Coolie No 1' with pancakes
A still from the upcoming comedy film 'Coolie No.1' . Image Credit: ANI

Varun Dhawan on Friday announced the wrap up of his upcoming comedy-drama 'Coolie No 1' by sharing his picture with pancakes. The 32-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram along with a selfie in which he is seen enjoying pancakes for breakfast. "Pancake Friday Ek number breakfast. Just wrapped filming for #coolieno1 which is the funniest film I have ever been a part of and decided to celebrate like this," he wrote.

The pancake celebration got the immediate attention of his star friends. While Katrina Kaif commented saying "I want pancakessssss," Zoya Akhtar responded with a tongue smiley. Varun's friends including Lauren Gottlieb, Arjun Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani also liked the post.

Earlier, the 'Kalank' actor shared a video with the movie's co-actor Sara Ali Khan on top of a fort with a beautiful beach in the backdrop. The new outing is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

The movie will also see Paresh Rawal stepping into the shoes of Kader Khan. Helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the family entertainer is slated to hit screens on May 1, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon confirms first case of coronavirus

Lebanon confirmed its first coronavirus case on Friday, a 45-year-old woman who had arrived from Iran and was being quarantined in a Beirut hospital.Two other suspected cases were being followed and authorities were taking all necessary pre...

UPDATE 1-China coronavirus outbreak has not yet peaked -politburo

The coronavirus outbreak in China has not yet reached its peak, state television quoted a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party as saying on Friday.A turning point in the development of the national epidemic situation has n...

Woman booked in Bengaluru for holding "Kashmir Mukti, Dalit

A day after pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by an agitator at an anti-CAA event here, a youngwoman was detained and booked on Friday for holding a Kashmir Mukti liberation, Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti placard at acounter protest in the city,...

This is not only road connecting Delhi-Noida: Shaheen Bagh protesters tell interlocutors

Women protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Friday told the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors that when several adjoining roads in the area are open, why have they been asked to move to another site. Senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Rama...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020