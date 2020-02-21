Left Menu
India Networking Gala organised at 70th Berlin International Film Festival

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) hosted India Networking Reception on the opening day of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 18:50 IST
Representative Image (Image courtesy: Official Twitter handle of 'Berlinale'). Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) hosted India Networking Reception on the opening day of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival. The event was attended by many prominent film festival heads, international film associations, film agencies and renowned production houses interested in fostering collaborations with India.

On the occasion of India Networking Reception, the Indian delegation and other dignitaries released the 'Film in India' Booklet, according to an official release. During the discussion, the major focus was on forging ties for co-production of films and developing partnerships for the 51st edition of IFFI which is to be held later this year.

The participants were also apprised about policy initiatives of the government to ease filming in India through the web portal (www.ffo.gov.in) to act as a single point of contact for film shooting applications. The occasion was attended by many prominent people like Bobby Bedi, Owner and Managing Director, Kaleidoscope Entertainment; Stephan Ottenbruch, founder, Indogerman films; Jana Wolf, Head marketing and advertising, Berlin International Film Festival; Carlota Guerrero Bernaus, Catalunya Film Commission; Jo Muhlberger, Deputy Managing Director, European Film Promotion; Irena Jelic, Head of Promotions and festivals, Croatian Audiovisual; HettieHalden, Screen Daily; Dr Markus Gorsch, MDM online; and Sonia Jean-Baptiste, Cofounder, Chelsea Film Festival, among others.

The participants at the Networking evening expressed their desire for possible collaborations with India and IFFI 2020. "This signifies the attractive growth opportunities for media and entertainment industry in making India - the next destination for filming," the statement said. (ANI)

