Benji Madden pens heartfelt post for wife Cameron Diaz, daughter Raddix

Musician Benji Madden penned a heartfelt note for his wife and actor Cameron Diaz and daughter. Madden took to Instagram to express his feelings through the note that he posted along with a sketch of three roses.

"My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude, Everyday, I feel so lucky," the 40-year-old musician wrote. "Just wanted to say it out loud!!! Much Love & Best Wishes," he further wrote.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first baby girl - Raddix- earlier in January this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

