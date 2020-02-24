Not going to make Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it: Harrison Ford

Veteran Hollywood actor Harrison Ford says the team of his iconic franchise "Indiana Jones" , will not start working on the much-awaited installment unless they have something new to offer. The 77-year-old actor, who will reprise his role as the iconic adventurer in the new movie, said the team is currently facing some scheduling conflicts and is also finalising the script.

"We've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do but we're determined to get it right before we get it made. I don't really want to give them what they wanna see, I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. "The Marvel movies are a spectacular example of a success that worked the other way round - they killed it. We're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best," Ford told HeyUGuys.com.

"Indiana Jones 5" to be directed by Steven Spielberg, was originally announced three years ago and has gone through various delays since then. "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" , released in 2008, was the last film from the beloved franchise.

Ford first played the part in 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" , which he followed up with "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" (1984) and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" (1989).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

