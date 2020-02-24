Haven't lost faith: Karishma Tanna on her film career

Left Menu
Karishma Tanna says she hasn't lost hope for her movie career as the actor is confident that her hard work will pay off one day. The actor, who started her journey as a TV star, has been trying to make her mark in movies but her efforts are yet to yield results.

"I want to do films. I know that has gone a little slow. But I haven't lost faith and I know there is room for everybody. Maybe my journey will start a little slower than other TV actors, who have gone into films. One day I am sure my hard work will pay off," Karishma told PTI. The actor, who had supporting role in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Sanju" , said the film had a positive impact on her career.

"'Sanju' really changed things in a big way. I was happy as I was recognised in the film. A lot of directors and producers called me. People remember me for 'Sanju' and what I have done before that in films I want to wash out that," Karishma said. The actor said she is looking out for one good role and film that, she believes, will forever change her career.

"The kind of positioning I want in films, I think god is still creating that, it is in the process. A good role, a good film, recognition and acknowledgement is what I am looking for in films. I want to do more of acting oriented roles." Like many before her, Karishma said she too has been typecast in movies and she is trying to break away from that image.

"I have been on a constant point that I don't want to be typecast as a hot or good girl. I have tried to do different things and be an all-rounder. I consciously try to make that effort as people tend to see you in a particular way only. You have to push yourself," the actor said. Karishma currently features in action-adventure reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" and she said the aim behind her participation is to come face-to-face with her fears.

"I wanted to discover what my fears are, what I like and what I don't. I discovered that I am calm, I thought I am hyper and that can spoil the game but it didn't. Having done a show like this, I would love to do an action film." Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the season ten of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" started airing on Colors Channel from February 22.

