Dreamt about working on Bond films before 'No Time To Die', says Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Actor-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge says she had a strange hunch working on a James Bond film, months before she was hired for "No Time To Die" . The 34-year-old actor, best known for creating hit series "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve" , boarded the latest Bond film last year and she will be credited as a writer alongside Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, Scott Z Burns and Cary Joji Fukunaga, who has also directed the film.

In an interview on Chris Evan's Breakfast Show for Virgin Radio, Waller-Bridge said she was working on "Fleabag" when she received a call from Bond producer Barbara Broccoli. "I was in the edit for 'Fleabag'. It was an afternoon, and I had the call that Barbara Broccoli wanted to meet me for a coffee. And I was like, all right.

"But the strangest thing is, that I'd really I had been sort of dreaming about the idea of it only a couple a few months beforehand. I was like, 'Oh, wouldn't it be cool to be involved in a Bond film to sort of just put that there in the ether?' And then it just came around," she said. Waller-Bridge said her job on the film entailed working on the dialogues and offering alternatives.

"I just sort of do dialogue polishes and offer things really, it's about just offering different alternatives. They did give me some scenes and then be like, can you write some alternatives for this or have another idea about where it could go in the middle or how it would end. "And then I would just give them options and various scenes and then they would take what they want. But there was a lot people writing Cary and the director was a writer on it as well. And there'd been a few writers before," the actor said.

Waller-Bridge said actor Daniel Craig, who is essaying the role of fictional British spy for the fifth and final time with the new movie, was very much involved in the film's making. "aniel is really, really involved from the beginning of yet so many great conversations with him about it, constantly in touch with him about it. So it's a big sort of melting pot of everybody's ideas the whole time," she added.

"No Time to Die" will release in April this year.

