Spanish opera star Placido Domingo apologises to women after harassment claims - report

  Updated: 25-02-2020 14:24 IST
  Created: 25-02-2020 14:13 IST
Opera singer Placido Domingo apologized to the women who accused him of sexual harassment for the "pain" he caused them and accepted "full responsibility" in a statement sent on Tuesday to Spanish news agency Europa Press. The singer, whose career spans more than five decades, said he now understood that some of the women who accused him were afraid to express how they felt "as they worried how that could affect their career", Europa Press quoted the statement as saying.

He said he had analyzed the accusations since they first emerged in August and has "grown up with the experience". "Even though it was not (my) intention, never ever anybody should feel this way," Domingo added, according to Europa Press.

A representative of Domingo didn't return an email seeking comment. The Spanish singer dropped out of a performance at the Metropolitan Opera in New York in November following the accusations of sexual misconduct leveled by several women in the classical music world.

More than three dozen singers, dancers, musicians, voice teachers, and backstage staff have said they witnessed or experienced inappropriate behavior by Domingo towards women at different opera houses over the last three decades. Domingo, a tenor who turned to the baritone repertoire as he aged, had originally disputed the accusations against him.

Several opera houses around the world canceled appearances by Domingo and the Los Angeles Opera, where he is general director, said it would start an independent investigation into the accusations. As the "Three Tenors", Domingo, Jose Carreras, and the late Luciano Pavarotti helped bring opera to a wider audience with concerts around the world in the 1990s.

