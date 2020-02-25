Left Menu
BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Jungkook’s super hit ‘My Time’ is currently making severe waves at no. 3 across Last.fm worldwide. Image Credit: Facebook / Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook is always on the headlines these days for several reasons. The South Korean singer's solo song 'My Time' is dominating charts both in domestic region and worldwide.

Jungkook made his debut as a member of BTS with the release of the single '2 Cool 4 Skool'. The impact of 22-year-old BTS' rapper is high all over the planet.

Jungkook's super hit 'My Time' is currently making severe waves at no. 3 across Last.fm worldwide with BTS' 'ON' and 'ON (Feat. Sia)' at the first and second positions respectively.

Recently a tweet has been aired by Jungkook Times revealing that 'My Time' has been added to the Spotify's playlist 'Top Hits North Africa'. You can check the list here.

Many fans are overjoyed knowing the playlist of Spotify 'Top Hits North Africa' has inserted Jungkook's famous track 'My Time' recently. BTS' 'ON (Feat. Sia)' also ranks fourth in the list of 'Top Hits North Africa'.

Jungkook ranked as the third most loved celebrity of 2019 in South Korea, according to a survey conducted by Gallup Korea last year. in 2018, Jungkook continued to main the first place for 10 weeks in a row for magazine 'Hi China' under the most beloved celebrities list in China.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Kpop stars.

