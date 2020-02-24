Left Menu
Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Song Hye-Kyo was seen cladded in black garb with her long locks down at the Milan Fashion Week 2020. Image Credit: Instagram / Song Hye-Kyo

Last year, 2019 was obviously successful for Song Hye-Kyo's career, but as far as her personal life is concerned, she endured painful moments due her legal breakup with Song Joong-Ki in June. The former couple had been together for a year and eight months. Now fans are severely in demand to know what both the Descendants of the Sun actors are involved in currently.

Recently, Song Hye-Kyo was seen cladded in black garb with her long locks down at the Milan Fashion Week 2020, which kicked off on February 18 and would continue till February 24, 2020. The former love of Song Joong-Ki took to Instagram to upload one snap, which has received over around 2 lakh views. The picture shows she is looking severely beautiful in black garb.

While Song Hye-Kyo was spotted at the Milan Fashion Week 2020, Song Joong-Ki took his time making a tour on the streets of Columbia. Since the mid of January, the 34-year old actor has been living in Columbia where he is busy in shooting for his upcoming movie Bogota.

Song Joong-Ki finished his sci-fi movie titled 'Victory' in November 2018. He took a short break and currently he is busy filming 'Bogota' in Columbia. In this context, a recent photograph of the handsome actor had emerged that showed him embracing the Columbian actress, Juana del Río.

Song Joong-Ki is rumored to be replacing Gong Yoo in the imminent Train to Busan 2. However, there is no official update on his addition in cast in Train to Busan 2 movie. As far Song Joong-Ki's Arthdal Chronicles is concerned, the series is confirmed to return for Season 2. Soompi has reported that Kim Kyu-Tae and Hong Jong-Chan would be directing the second season.

One the other hand, during the end of 2019, Song Hye-Kyo took to Instagram in posting some snaps of her wearing the shoe of Suecomma Bonnie. She looks absolutely stunning in all the pictures. Apart from modelling and becoming the brand ambassador of various brands, the beautiful actress is also focussing on study and vacation. She recently appeared publicly in South Korea's capital, Seoul for jewellery brand Chaumet's promotional activity. She was looking amazingly beautiful wearing the jewellery of Chaumet's collection at the launch of Chaumet's Lotte Avenue boutique in Seoul.

