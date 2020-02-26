Left Menu
Merit isn't the sacrosanct in film industry: Kay Kay Menon

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 17:43 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 17:43 IST
With critically-acclaimed performances in films such as "Gulaal", "Shaurya" and "Haider" , Kay Kay Menon established himself as one of the most versatile contemporary performers, but the actor says praise doesn't take anyone a long way in the film industry. After working for close to three decades in Bollywood, Menon said he has understood that movie business doesn't function on merit.

"I've learnt how to deal with the industry, where merit isn't the sacrosanct. You have to understand this is how it is and get on with your work... I'd prefer that people put their money where the mouth is while praising me. "I often say don't praise me anymore because I've got so many pats on the back that I've ended up with a backache and nothing else," Menon told PTI in an interview.

The actor said social media has played a catalyst in making his work stay relevant. "It has pulled up my past work. The young guys have messaged me saying 'Mr Menon you have great potential.' I have somewhere managed to fulfil that aspect of my life, that my art should outlive me."

Though he holds an impressive filmography, the actor has also featured in films which neither got acclaim nor were box office hits. Menon said in his earlier days in the industry, he'd often get impatient when good work didn't come his way.

"I used to get angry, impatient in my earlier days. I used to be hostile, sarcastic but over a period of time you realise this is the path you've chosen. If my personal marketing was a path, it would've been a different thing." The actor said he is not interested in branding himself using his personal life, for he prefers to act only in front of the camera and not off it.

"When I step out of my house, I don't need any background score. I don't need flashing cameras all the time. I don't like to act in real life. I like to act in front of a legitimate camera. "Some people like to lead life the other way and that's ok too. Each to his own. My work should speak about me more than anything else."

Menon will be next seen in "Special Ops", an action-packed spy thriller series co-directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair. The Hotstar Special is based on events of national significance spanning a period of 19 years. "Special Ops" also features, Karan Tacker, Divya Dutta, Sana Khan, Vinay Pathak among others.

