Ava DuVernay, Victoria Mahoney working on 'Dawn' series adaptation

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" second unit director Victoria Mahoney have teamed up to adapt sci-fi novel "Dawn" as an Amazon Studios drama series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is currently under development with script-to-series commitment.

Mahoney, who last year became the first woman and first African American to helm a "Star Wars" film, will serve as the writer and director on the pilot. Octavia E Butler's "Dawn", published in 1987, revolves around an African American woman who works with aliens to resurrect the human race 250 years after a nuclear war. DuVernay will executive produce the project via her Array Filmworks along with Mahoney, Allen Bain, Gary Pearl and Thomas L Carter.

