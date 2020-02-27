Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disha Patani sizzles in 'Do You Love Me' song from 'Baaghi 3'

Actor Disha Patani is channeling her glamorous avatar in the just-released 'Do You Love Me' song from 'Baaghi 3.'

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 15:28 IST
Disha Patani sizzles in 'Do You Love Me' song from 'Baaghi 3'
A still from the new official music video 'Do You Love Me' from 'Baaghi 3' featuring Disha Patani (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Disha Patani is channeling her glamorous avatar in the just-released 'Do You Love Me' song from 'Baaghi 3.' The 27-year-old actor shared the news of the music release on Instagram on Thursday and wrote: "Get ready to bring the house down with the sassiest song of the year. #DoYouLoveMe out now. Original Music & License Courtesy - #ReneBendali"

Crooned by Nikhita, the two-minutes and sixteen-second music video, has the 'Malang' actor donning sparkling outfits. The actor is seen shaking a leg on the dance floor, showcasing her sensuous dance movies.

This marks her second project with the 'Baaghi' franchise. Disha shared the screen with Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi 2.' However, this time she has joined the movie only for the song. Previously, Tiger Shroff shared two songs 'Bhankas' and 'Dus Bahane 2.0' from the upcoming action flick.

'Baaghi 3' is the third instalment of the action-thriller franchise 'Baaghi'. It also features Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the flick is set to hit the theatres on March 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India''s annual defence exports to touch Rs 35,000 cr by 2024:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday projected that the annual Indian defence exports will touch Rs 35,000 crore by 2024 from the current level of Rs 17,000 crore Singh also said he has no doubt about India emerging as among the three...

Anti-Kadyrov Chechen blogger says target of hammer attack

Moscow, Feb 27 AFP A blogger from Russias mainly Muslim region of Chechnya critical of its strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov said Thursday he had fended off an attacker armed with a hammer while at home in exile in Europe Tumso Abdurakhmanov ...

Mosquito quite powerful, don't let it eat into votes: Bangla PM Hasina to leaders

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday told her party leaders that the mosquito, despite being a small insect, is quite powerful and they should not allow it to take a toll on their popularity among voters Speaking at the oath-...

Uproar in Punjab Assembly over questioning of Kartarpur pilgrims

Opposition MLAs created an uproar in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday, storming the Well of the House and walking out over the questioning by police of some pilgrims returning from the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan Punjab Jails Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020