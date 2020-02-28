Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum join 'America's Got Talent' season 15 as judges

NBC's "America's Got Talent" (AGT) has roped in "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara and supermodel Heidi Klum to judge the upcoming 15th season. Vergara and Klum, who was a judge on AGT for six seasons, from 2013-2018, are being joined by returning judges Simon Cowell, the show's creator and executive producer, and Howie Mandel, as well as host Terry Crews "I'm so happy to join my new family on AGT. This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys," Vergara, who will be judging the show for the first time, said in a statement to Variety.

Vergara and Klum replace Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough who were let go in November after one season on AGT. "I'm so excited to be back at AGT with Simon, Howie and Terry. The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake," Klum said The new season will premiere around June this year..

