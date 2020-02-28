Left Menu
Third edition of Habitat Film Festival to be held from March 13-22

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 15:32 IST
The Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF) is back with its third edition, which is set to be held from March 13 to 22 and showcase some of the most celebrated films and documentaries from the last one year The annual film gala will screen an impressive line-up of award-winning and festival favourite films.

"About Endlessness", Swedish filmmaker Roy Andersson's Silver Lion winner at the Venice International Film Festival, is among the movies that will be showcased at the festival Levan Akin’s "And Then We Danced", TIFF Platform Prize winner "Martin Eden", "Bangla" and "Perdrix or The Bare Necessity" will also be screened at the festival. The festival will hold a retrospective on Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar during which it will showcase some of his most critically-acclaimed works such as "Dark Habits" (1983), "What Have I Done To Deserve This?" (1984), "Law of Desire" (1987), "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown" (1988), "Volver" (2006) and his most recent film "Pain and Glory". HIFF will also be celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of iconic Italian director, late Federico Fellini.

Seven of his classic films, including "La dolce vita" (1960) as well as Oscar-winning features "8½" (1963) and "Amarcord" (1973), will be screened during the festival "Apart from the glimpses of the direction that new cinema is taking two decades into the millennium and the presence of some of the filmmakers in the vanguard of these developments, there are also two extremely noteworthy retrospective packages that will excite all cinema lovers: a tribute to the legendary Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini to celebrate the centenary of his birth, as well as one to the great Spanish auteur, Pedro Almodovar.

"I am confident that the 3rd HIFF will be memorable experience for avid film goers," Sunit Tandon, director, India Habitat Centre, said in a statement.

