Ben Schnetzer to play Yorick Brown in FX's 'Y: The Last Man' series

FX's "Y: The Last Man" series has found its new male lead in "Warcraft" alum Ben Schnetzer Based on DC Comics series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, the show is set in a post-apocalyptic world after a cataclysmic event has decimated every male, save for one lone human.

Schnetzer replaces "Dunkirk" star Barry Keoghan and will take on the role of Yorick Brown, the last living cisgender man on Earth The series, fronted by Diane Lane, had received a straight-to-series order in 2018, according to Variety.

The show's cast also includes Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn Eliza Clark is the showrunner on the series. She came aboard after the exit of Michael Green and Aida Mashaka in 2018.

Production on the series is set to begin in April.

