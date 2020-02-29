Kevin Feige to voice star in episode of 'The Simpsons'

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who launched the studio's money-minting franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is set to make his acting debut with an upcoming episode of "The Simpsons" The episode, titled "Bart the Bad Guy", will see Feige voice the character of Chinnos, a parody of MCU's dreaded supervillain Thanos. Thanos was voiced by Josh Brolin in the MCU, including its two big blockbusters -- "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame".

Other guest stars for the episode include "Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo and actor Cobie Smulders, who plays Mariah Hill in the MCU. Smulders' husband Taran Killam and Youtuber Tal Fishman will also guest star According to Variety, "Bart the Bad Guy" will follow Bart who accidentally sees a new installment of the popular "Vindicator" superhero movie franchise before it comes out. Armed with spoilers, he’s now the most powerful kid in all pop culture. And Bart being Bart, he leverages that power to become his own kind of super-villain: "Spoiler-Boy." Enter the heroic movie executives (voiced by Russo Brothers), who attempt to save the day and prevent Bart from using those plot-spoiling powers to ruin the surprise.

The episode will air on Sunday on Fox.

