Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kevin Feige to voice star in episode of 'The Simpsons'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 17:32 IST
Kevin Feige to voice star in episode of 'The Simpsons'

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who launched the studio's money-minting franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is set to make his acting debut with an upcoming episode of "The Simpsons" The episode, titled "Bart the Bad Guy", will see Feige voice the character of Chinnos, a parody of MCU's dreaded supervillain Thanos. Thanos was voiced by Josh Brolin in the MCU, including its two big blockbusters -- "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame".

Other guest stars for the episode include "Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo and actor Cobie Smulders, who plays Mariah Hill in the MCU. Smulders' husband Taran Killam and Youtuber Tal Fishman will also guest star According to Variety, "Bart the Bad Guy" will follow Bart who accidentally sees a new installment of the popular "Vindicator" superhero movie franchise before it comes out. Armed with spoilers, he’s now the most powerful kid in all pop culture. And Bart being Bart, he leverages that power to become his own kind of super-villain: "Spoiler-Boy." Enter the heroic movie executives (voiced by Russo Brothers), who attempt to save the day and prevent Bart from using those plot-spoiling powers to ruin the surprise.

The episode will air on Sunday on Fox.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Reactions to impending signing of U.S. troop withdrawal deal with Taliban

An agreement to be signed on Saturday between the United States and the Taliban could represent a step toward ending two decades of conflict in Afghanistan that has killed thousands and become Americas longest war. Here are reactions from d...

Japan's PM Abe calls for cooperation in virus battle as Olympics to go ahead

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday called on the public to cooperate in a tough battle to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the coming weeks as the country prepares to hold the Olympic Games in Tokyo as planned. To be frank, w...

David Frawley likens Paris fire with Delhi violence

Thinker and Writer David Frawley on Saturday likened a fire incident reported during a protest in southwest Paris, with the Delhi violence. Resembles Delhi riots but this is migrant riots in Paris, France. GareDeLyon, Frawley wrote on Twitt...

Nirbhaya case: Convict Pawan Kumar Gupta also moves Delhi court seeking stay on execution, says curative petition pending in Supreme Court.

Nirbhaya case Convict Pawan Kumar Gupta also moves Delhi court seeking stay on execution, says curative petition pending in Supreme Court....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020