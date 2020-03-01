Finn Wolfhard was stalked by 'Stranger Things' fans

Child star Finn Wolfhard has revealed that he was stalked by "Stranger Things" fans when he was barely 13 The actor, now 17 years old, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix sci-fi drama, recalled being "followed" home by adult fans for a selfie, soon after the first season of the show premiered.

"When I was 13, some adults followed me back to my condo when I was shooting 'It'. 'Stranger Things' had just come out, and I was by myself. As I walked faster, they walked faster, and I was getting a bit antsy by the time I got to the door. "Suddenly, they were like, 'Hey, dude, can we get a selfie?' And I was like, 'No you can't have a selfie! How about don't follow children?'" Wolfhard told Mastermind magazine According to the actor, the stalking wasn't restricted to being followed while on the way home.

"I also had my taxi followed and, out of the taxi, the person continued to be pretty relentless," he added Wolfhard said he even had to stop performing live with his band, The Aubreys, as people were "getting crushed" thanks to overexcited fans. He was also the frontman for Calpurnia before they split last year.

"I've had to stop shows because people were getting crushed, and Ryan Reynolds almost got injured in Brazil when he went to the barricade. It was lucky that the hundred people who fell over it weren't hurt," he said The actor will next be seen in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" ..

