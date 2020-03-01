Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finn Wolfhard was stalked by 'Stranger Things' fans

  • PTI
  • |
  • Neemuch
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 10:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 10:52 IST
Finn Wolfhard was stalked by 'Stranger Things' fans

Child star Finn Wolfhard has revealed that he was stalked by "Stranger Things" fans when he was barely 13 The actor, now 17 years old, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix sci-fi drama, recalled being "followed" home by adult fans for a selfie, soon after the first season of the show premiered.

"When I was 13, some adults followed me back to my condo when I was shooting 'It'. 'Stranger Things' had just come out, and I was by myself. As I walked faster, they walked faster, and I was getting a bit antsy by the time I got to the door. "Suddenly, they were like, 'Hey, dude, can we get a selfie?' And I was like, 'No you can't have a selfie! How about don't follow children?'" Wolfhard told Mastermind magazine According to the actor, the stalking wasn't restricted to being followed while on the way home.

"I also had my taxi followed and, out of the taxi, the person continued to be pretty relentless," he added Wolfhard said he even had to stop performing live with his band, The Aubreys, as people were "getting crushed" thanks to overexcited fans. He was also the frontman for Calpurnia before they split last year.

"I've had to stop shows because people were getting crushed, and Ryan Reynolds almost got injured in Brazil when he went to the barricade. It was lucky that the hundred people who fell over it weren't hurt," he said The actor will next be seen in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" ..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Polish student asked to leave India after attending anti-CAA rally

A Polish student of Jadavpur University has been asked by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office FRRO to leave the country after he participated in an anti-CAA rally in the West Bengal capital, varsity sources said on Sunday The inciden...

Hyderabad Police arrests one for selling marijuana chocolates

Hyderabad Police on Saturday arrested a 41-year-old man and allegedly seized 200 marijuana chocolates from his possession. The police launched an operation to nab the man after receiving input that one Jayanth Pradhan is selling marijuana c...

We chose to remain united and maintained peace in face of NE Delhi violence, say Mahalaxmi Enclave residents

By Pragya Kaushika Amid burnt schools, shops and residences on both sides is a colony that remained untouched by the violence that hit the North-East Delhi recently. Residents of Mahalaxmi Enclave, both Hindus and Muslims, stood guard at ea...

I didn't even realise that I took catch to dismiss Wagner: Jadeja

Spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday said he wasnt expecting the ball to travel so quickly towards him before he pulled off an absolute stunner to dismiss New Zealands Neil Wagner in the second Test here Jadeja took a sensatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020