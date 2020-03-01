We're working hard: Riteish Deshmukh on Shivaji trilogy

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is excited to start shooting for his passion project on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and says the team is working hard. The multilingual trilogy will be helmed by "Sairat" director Nagraj Manjule and backed by Deshmukh's production banner- Mumbai Film Company When asked if he feels the film will get a boost because of the recent success of the historical "Tanhaji", the actor-producer said when any film works, it's an encouraging sign that people are experiencing movies on the big screen.

"I've been wanting to make this film for a long time. I'm extremely excited to collaborate with Nagraj, who is one of the finest directors that we have in the country. "As far as the success of 'Tanhaji' or the success of any film is concerned, I feel it definitely adds to other films because it gives a boost to historical films or films in general for people to go to the theatre and come and experience it on the big screen. We are working hard. Hopefully it'll be on floors (soon)," Deshmukh said in a group interview The actor, meanwhile, will next feature in Tiger Shroff-starrer "Baaghi 3". The film will release on March 6 Manjule's next directorial will be "Jhund" with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The movie has a release date of May 8..

