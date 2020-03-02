Sobhita Dhulipala joins Mahesh Babu-production based on 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is set to feature in South star Mahesh Babu's upcoming bi-lingual production, "Major", based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Adivi Sesh, who has already started shooting for the Telugu-Hindi film, is playing the title role.

The "Made in Heaven" star will play an important role in the film, which reunites her with her "Goodachari" director Sashi Kiran Sobhita said the arc of her character in "Major" is impeccably detailed and done with honesty. "'Goodachari', my debut film in Telugu went on to become a critical and commercial success so it is doubly wonderful for me to reunite with the same team for a film as feisty as 'Major'," the actor said in a statement.

"I am happy to collaborate with Sobhita after our Telugu super hit - 'Goodachari'. It is exciting that we are doubling our challenges for 'Major' in Hindi," added Sashi "Major" is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep, the brave NSG commando, who saved several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai and sacrificed his life for the nation. Major Sandeep was decorated with the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest military honour in peacetime.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, the film is slated to be released this year.

