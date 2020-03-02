Drake releases two new songs 'When to Say When' and 'Chicago Freestyle'

Rapper Drake has dropped two new songs, "When to say when" and "Chicago freestyle"

The two songs were merged in a single video. Theo Skudra, who was also the brain behind Drake's song "Toronto" , has directed the video

In December last year, Drake confirmed that he is working on a sixth album to be released in 2020.

