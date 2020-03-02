Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taapsee Pannu thanks fans for showering love on 'Thappad'

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Monday fell short of words to express her happiness after her just-released movie 'Thappad' received a good response from the movie enthusiasts.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 15:34 IST
Taapsee Pannu thanks fans for showering love on 'Thappad'
A still from 'Thappad' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Monday fell short of words to express her happiness after her just-released movie 'Thappad' received a good response from the movie enthusiasts. The movie revolving around the topic of domestic violence hit the theatres on February 28 and has minted Rs 3.07 crores on its opening day, according to film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.

Despite its mild response on opening day, the movie and also the performance of Taapsee is being critically acclaimed by many. The 32-year-old actor couldn't thank her audience more for the love shown for the movie. The actor in posted a still from the movie on her Instagram and wrote: "Sajjna di galiyaan chutt gaiyaan ve, Imliaan mithiaan tutt gaiyaan ve.#Thappad

[{ada28069-9236-453d-8882-d289d9987cb7:intradmin/Tapsee_Pannu_inline_2-3-20.JPG}] She further wrote: "So much love !!!!!! Bas ab shabd hi nahi bache humaare paas bas bolenge bohot bohot pyaar aap sab ko. Dil se banai thi , dil tak pohoch rahi hai "

The Anubhav Sinha-directorial features Taapsee as the protagonist who refuses to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships. Coming from the makers 'Article 15' and 'Mulk', the film features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal registers first two cases of coronavirus - health minister

Portugal registered its first two cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, both in people who had recently returned from abroad, Health Minister Marta Temido told a news conference.Both men were taken to hospital in Porto and were in a stabl...

Working on ''shortcomings'', says ace wrestler Bajrang Punia

Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday said he was working on his shortcoming, especially leg defence while the focus was on the Olympics scheduled in Tokyo later this year I used to give away points due to poor leg defence.I will play two to...

Nirbhaya case: Court to pronounce order shortly on Pawan's plea to stay execution

A Delhi court will shortly pronounce order on 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder convict Pawan Kumar Guptas plea to stay execution as he has filed a mercy petition before the President on Monday Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana, whi...

Delhi rumours: Over 3,000 distress calls on Sunday, 1/5th from and around Shaheen Bagh

Delhi police got over 3,000 distress calls on Sunday from people panicked over riot-related rumours like violence, arson and stone pelting across the national capital, officials said Around one-fifth of these calls on the emergency 100 and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020