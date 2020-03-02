Left Menu
'Judge Judy' to end after season 25

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:57 IST
Reality courtroom programme "Judge Judy" is slated to end after its 25th season According to Variety, former family court judge Judy Sheindlin, who presided over real small-claims cases inside a televised courtroom, plans to launch a new show, "Judy Justice".

The final full season of "Judge Judy" is yet to air, which means it will remain in originals through the 2020-2021 TV season. Sheindlin told DeGeneres she has had a 25-year-long and successful marriage with the network "Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I think, sort of felt, they wanted to optimally utilise the repeats of my program, because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years' worth of reruns," she said to the host.

CBS Television Distribution will continue to offer the Emmy Award-winning "Judge Judy" repeats to stations Sheindlin didn't reveal details about her new show "Judy Justice".

"Judge Judy" was the No 1 first-run syndicated programme and it is also the highest-rated court show for every season it has been on the air. Last year, Sheindlin was given the lifetime achievement award at the Daytime Emmys for the show.

