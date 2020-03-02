'Judge Judy' to end after season 25

Reality courtroom programme "Judge Judy" is slated to end after its 25th season According to Variety, former family court judge Judy Sheindlin, who presided over real small-claims cases inside a televised courtroom, plans to launch a new show, "Judy Justice".

The final full season of "Judge Judy" is yet to air, which means it will remain in originals through the 2020-2021 TV season. Sheindlin told DeGeneres she has had a 25-year-long and successful marriage with the network "Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I think, sort of felt, they wanted to optimally utilise the repeats of my program, because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years' worth of reruns," she said to the host.

CBS Television Distribution will continue to offer the Emmy Award-winning "Judge Judy" repeats to stations Sheindlin didn't reveal details about her new show "Judy Justice".

"Judge Judy" was the No 1 first-run syndicated programme and it is also the highest-rated court show for every season it has been on the air. Last year, Sheindlin was given the lifetime achievement award at the Daytime Emmys for the show.

