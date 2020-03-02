Deepika cancels Paris Fashion Week visit due to coronavirus

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has decided to give a miss to the ongoing Paris Fashion Week due to coronavirus outbreak in France. The actor was invited by globally celebrated brand Louis Vuitton to attend its show at the fashion week. "Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 Show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France," the actor's spokesperson said in a statement. France has till now confirmed 130 cases and two deaths from COVID-19. On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in "'83" as Romi Devi. She is also working on the Hindi femake of Hollywood film "The Intern".

