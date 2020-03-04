Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sidharth Malhotra to star in Hindi remake of 'Thadam'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 12:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 12:03 IST
Sidharth Malhotra to star in Hindi remake of 'Thadam'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra will star in the Hindi remake of Tamil hit "Thadam", the makers announced Wednesday. The yet-to-be-titled action thriller will hit the theatres on November 20.

To be directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar, the movie is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. Sidharth, who will once again be seen in a double role, said he was looking forward to working on the film.

"Double trouble! Excited to be a part of this ultimate entertaining thriller, in association with @itsbhushankumar, @MuradKhetani and #VardhanKetkar. See you at the movies on 20th November, 2020," the "Marjaavaan" star wrote on Twitter. This is Sidharth's third film in which he will be seen in a dual role after "A Gentleman" (2017) and his upcoming release "Shershaah", based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra.

Starring Arun Vijay in the lead, 2019's "Thadam" is a murder mystery. Things get interesting when the murder accused is found to have a lookalike. The Tamil film also starred Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat, and Vidya Pradeep. Bhushan, who is collaborating with Murad for a fourth time, said working with the co-producer is always a fun experience.

"We both share the same love and passion for films and hence our collaborations have always been successful. When Murad bhai mentioned about 'Thadam' and post reading the hindi script, it was an instant yes from my side. "It was an unanimous choice to get Sidharth on board as a lead and he will surprise the audiences in this film. Vardhan has worked with one of the best directors in the industry and he is apt to lead this project," the producer said. Murad said he watched "Thadam" when it released and loved the film, which is based on real incidents.

"So much so that I approached the Tamil makers and immediately bought the rights for the Hindi remake of the film. Sidharth Malhotra was my first choice and when I approached him, he instantly agreed to come on board. "I share a wonderful relationship with 'Bhushanji', after the success of 'Kabir Singh', this is our fourth collaboration with T-Series including 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Sandeep Vanga's next and now 'Thadam'," he added. The Hindi remake of "Thadam" will be shot in Delhi from May..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Rose sidelined as Pistons host Thunder

The Detroit Pistons rough season has taken another turn for the worse. Point guard Derrick Rose has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Hell undergo treatment and be re-evaluated in two weeks but its likely that Rose wont play again...

Novel algorithm may help prevent fraudulent online transactions

Scientists have developed a new digital security algorithm which they say can help prevent fraudulent online transactions by increasing the randomness in the generation of user-authenticity tests like one-time passwords OTPs and CAPTCHA. Th...

Delhi violence: SC refers to HC plea by 10 riot victims seeking lodging of FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches.

Delhi violence SC refers to HC plea by 10 riot victims seeking lodging of FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches....

Coronavirus: Latest updates on Coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the Coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 12.40 p.m. Health Minister Harsh Vradhan says there are a total of 28 COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in India 1 in Delhi, 6 in Ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020