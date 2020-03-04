Left Menu
Development News Edition

Writers are receiving love and respect but not monetarily, says Hansal Mehta

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 20:49 IST
Writers are receiving love and respect but not monetarily, says Hansal Mehta

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Wednesday said though writers and directors are given a lot of love and recognition in the film industry today but it still does not translate into monetary benefits. The filmmaker said the industry has come to realise that the role of a writer is very important.

"We have now begun to respect writing. We have begun to understand the role of writing in films and writers are slowly beginning to become the most important people in the developing of a film or series," Mehta told PTI. But when it comes to remuneration, Mehta said there is still a lot of "disparity". "It is happening. There is still a lot of disparity. Like the rest of the industry, this is also driven by your last successful project. But there is a lot of opportunity for genuine writers." Mehta was speaking on the sidelines of the event 'Content Hub', where he was part of the panel discussion 'Role of Writers and Directors in Developing the Magic Script'. When asked about the creative liberty that writers and directors can take with their films in the current scenario, Mehta said, "Unfortunately, India being a young democracy, our democratic institution have not been robust enough and because of that we have always suffered from this..." "Our freedom of expression is always been subjective to the interpretation of the establishment," he added. On the work front, Mehta's next release will be Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharuch-starrer "Chhalaang". He is also working on a web series based on 1992 Harshad Mehta scam..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

FBI needs to do more to fight domestic extremist threats, watchdog says

The FBI has not done enough to fight homegrown extremist threats and has failed to determine whether people it investigates who have mental health issues pose an actual threat to national security, the U.S. Justice Departments internal watc...

India's coronavirus cases nears 30, hits major payments firm

The total number of known coronavirus cases in India rose sharply to 29 on Wednesday, including 16 Italian tourists who had tested positive for the disease as well as an employee of a digital payments company who had travelled to Italy. On ...

NIA interrogates 10 people in ISIS terror-related case

The NIA has interrogated 10 people for their alleged involvement in hatching a conspiracy to wage war against India with the help of the ISIS terror group, the agency said on Wednesday. Pachaiyappan resident of Kanchipuram, Rajesh Chennai, ...

Iraq to halt trade with Iran, Kuwait for a week over coronavirus concerns

Iraqs border port commission said on Wednesday it would halt trade between Iraq and both Iran and Kuwait for a week from March 8 over coronavirus concerns, according to the Iraqi state news agency.The border port commission added that Iraqi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020