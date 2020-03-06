Dylan McDermott boards Will Smith-starrer 'King Richard'

Actor Dylan McDermott is the latest addition to the cast of Will Smith-starrer "King Richard" . The film, to be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script by Zach Baylin, is a biopic on tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard Williams, who guided his prodigal tennis playing daughters from the Compton courts to preeminence in the sport.

McDermott, 58, will essay the role of a sports agent, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Recently, "Ray Donovan" star Leiv Schreiber had boarded the film's cast. He will portray real-life tennis coach Paul Cohen, who has worked with legends John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and others. Actors Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton will portray Venus and Serena in the movie.

The film will also star Aunjanue Ellis as Venus and Serena's mother Brandi, and Jon Bernthal as their coach Rick Macci. The Williams sisters have remained dominating figures on the tennis court over the years and have collectively won a total of 30 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals.

"King Richard" is slated to be released on November 25..

