Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jared Letto has close-shave with death during rock climbing session

Hollywood actor Jared Letto shared an incident on Twitter about a close shave with death.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 12:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 12:13 IST
Jared Letto has close-shave with death during rock climbing session
The 'Suicide Squad' star "nearly died" during a rock climbing session with professional rock climber Alex Hannod (Picture Courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Jared Letto shared an incident on Twitter about a close shave with death. The 'Suicide Squad' star "nearly died" during a rock climbing session with professional rock climber Alex Hannod, reported Fox News.

The 48-year-old tweeted a picture of himself hanging 600 feet up on a mountain wall along with another image of his climbing rope that nearly snapped after getting cut by a rock. The caption of the bone-chilling snapshots read: "Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below."

According to Fox News, the actor also shared a small clip of himself freaking out and cursing while clenching the damaged cord. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

GALF Revolutionises Corporate Wellness Space with Holistic Wellbeing Approach

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Get a Life Fitness GALF has come up with a contemporary ecosystem that will meet the end-to-end requirements for a corporates wellness needs. It aims to project wellness as a lifestyle by making it easie...

SpaceX launches station supplies, nails 50th rocket landing

SpaceX successfully launched another load of station supplies for NASA late Friday night and nailed its 50th rocket landing. The Falcon rocket blasted off with 4,300 pounds 1,950 kilograms of equipment and experiments for the International ...

NHL roundup: Hellebuyck, Jets blank Golden Knights

Connor Hellebuyck worked his league-leading sixth shutout, Kyle Connor netted his team-high 36th tally in Winnipegs three-goal first period and the Jets beat the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Friday. Hellebuyck stopped all 29 shots i...

Cricket-Restless India champing at the bit for T20 decider

India will have energy to burn when they take on Australia in the Womens Twenty20 World Cup decider, after their semi-final against England was washed out by rain, captain Harmanpreet Kaur said on Saturday.Undefeated India head into Sundays...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020