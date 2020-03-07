Randeep Hooda recuperating after injury on 'Radhe' sets
Actor Randeep Hooda has revealed that he is recovering after suffering a knee injury while shooting for his next film with Salman Khan, "Radhe" . The film, which marks his third collaboration with the superstar after "Kick" and "Sultan", is set to release on Eid this year.
"A selfie after a good run... Trying to rehabilitate my dislocated knee that got busted on the sets of #radhe #saturdayselfie #action #movie," Randeep wrote on social media alongside his own photo. "Radhe" , being directed by Prabhudheva, will feature Salman in the title role. His "Bharat" co-stars Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani are also part of the cast.
Randeep will be next seen in Chris Hemsworth-starrer "Extraction", which will premiere on Netflix on April 24..
