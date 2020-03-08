Left Menu
Celine Dion fabulously wears pink skirt with pants, breaks fashion rules

Canadian singer Celine Dion pushed down the fashion boundaries once again when she was spotted in a fabulous flamingo pink outfit leaving her hotel in New York City on Saturday afternoon (local time).

Celine Dion (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Canadian singer Celine Dion pushed down the fashion boundaries once again when she was spotted in a fabulous flamingo pink outfit leaving her hotel in New York City on Saturday afternoon (local time). According to E!News, the 51-year-old legendary songstress paired her button-down shirt and matching oversized blazer with a pleated skirt and pants.

Dion made the street her own personal runway with her daring ensemble. She accessorised the look with a slim silver belt and Sunglasses. The 'My Heart Will Go On' songstress dressed to kill as she headed to the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Set to perform her latest show with her bright and bold outfit, the singer was on her way to 'Courage World Tour.' (ANI)

