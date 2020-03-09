John Krasinski to make 'SNL' hosting debut

Actor-director John Krasinski is set to make his hosting debut on "Saturday Night Live" this month. Krasinski will host the NBC comedy on March 28, one weekend after his "A Quiet Place Part II" releases on March 20, reported Deadline.

He will be joined by musical act Dua Lipa. "A Quiet Place Part II" is a sequel to the surprise 2018 horror thriller hit, directed by Krasinski.

He returns to direct and star in the sequel with wife Emily Blunt..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.