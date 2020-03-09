Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant-starrer 'The Undoing' to premiere on May 10

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:00 IST
Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant-starrer 'The Undoing' to premiere on May 10

"The Undoing", featuring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, is set to arrive on HBO on May 10. The six-episode series is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's book "You Should Have Known" also dropped a new trailer, reported Deadline.

"The Undoing" is created by David E Kelley of "Big Little Lies" fame and directed by multiple award winner Susanne Bier, known for "The Night Manager" and "Bird Box". The story revolves around Grace Sachs (Kidman), who is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. She's a successful therapist, has a devoted husband, Jonathan (Grant), and young son who attends an elite private school in New York City.

Overnight a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself. Noah Jupe, who has shows such as "The Night Manager" and, films such as "A Quiet Place" and "Ford V Ferrari" to his credit, plays the son.

The series also stars Donald Sutherland, Edgar Ramirez, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Matilda De Angelis, Lily Rabe, Noma Dumezweni and Sofie Grabo..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Centre should allow Puri Jagannath Temple to withdraw from Yes Bank: BJD's Prasanna Acharya

Biju Janata Dal BJD Vice President Prasanna Acharya on Monday urged Union Finance Minister to allow Puri Jagannath Temple administration to withdraw the temples fund from the crisis-hit Yes Bank as it belongs to the common people of the cou...

No Olympic spot for Sakshi Chaudhary, loses in QFs of Asian Qualifiers

Former junior world champion Sakshi Chaudhary 57kg failed to secure an Olympic berth after going down to Koreas Im Aeji in the quarterfinals of the Asian Qualifiers here on Monday. The 19-year-old Chaudhary lost 0-5 to Im, who is also a f...

Playing games while eating may cut food intake: Study

Playing games on computer screens during a meal may decrease the amount of food a person eats, according to a study. The research, published in the Journal of Nutrition, found that when 119 young adults consumed a meal while playing a simpl...

Allahabad HC orders removal of anti-CAA protesters' posters

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Lucknow adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in December. The bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha directed the distr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020