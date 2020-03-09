Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant-starrer 'The Undoing' to premiere on May 10

"The Undoing", featuring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, is set to arrive on HBO on May 10. The six-episode series is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's book "You Should Have Known" also dropped a new trailer, reported Deadline.

"The Undoing" is created by David E Kelley of "Big Little Lies" fame and directed by multiple award winner Susanne Bier, known for "The Night Manager" and "Bird Box". The story revolves around Grace Sachs (Kidman), who is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. She's a successful therapist, has a devoted husband, Jonathan (Grant), and young son who attends an elite private school in New York City.

Overnight a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself. Noah Jupe, who has shows such as "The Night Manager" and, films such as "A Quiet Place" and "Ford V Ferrari" to his credit, plays the son.

The series also stars Donald Sutherland, Edgar Ramirez, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Matilda De Angelis, Lily Rabe, Noma Dumezweni and Sofie Grabo..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.