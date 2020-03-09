Selena Gomez says her kiss with Dylan Sprouse was one of her worst days

American singer Selena Gomez, who appeared in a show, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', recently talked about her worst kiss during the shoot of an episode, 'A Midsummer's Nightmare' with Dylan Sprouse of a show titled, 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody'. According to Fox News, Selena said, "I was obsessed with 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' and had a crush on Cole Dylan. But when I appeared for an episode for a guest role Gwen, and however, instead of kissing Cole, smooched Dylan." Sharing her first kiss on-camera experience, she said, "It was one of the worst days of her life."

'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' was a Disney show which came in 2006. Soon after her revelation in the public, Comments By Celeb Instagram handle shared the same.

Cole was quick to share his reaction and, commented, "I can safely say I've never had a girl say this about me." Earlier in January, Gomez released her latest album, 'Rare'. (ANI)

